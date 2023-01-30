Business in Asia / Denmark / Estonia / Finland / Iceland / Malaysia / Norway / Sweden

EUROCHAM Malaysia and Ericsson to host event on Malaysia’s digital transformation

5G and its connectivity capabilities will be crucial for the transformation of the digital landscape in Malaysia. Image: EUROCHAM Malaysia

In collaboration with Ericsson, EUROCHAM Malaysia hosts a session on 5G and how its connectivity capabilities will be crucial for the transformation of the Malaysian digital landscape.

The event “5G as a Driver for Malaysia’s Digital Transformation” will take place on 9 February 2023 where Mr. David Hägerbro, President and CEO of Ericsson Malaysia, and Mr. Deep Prakash, Head of Enterprise Ericsson Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, shares insights on Malaysia’s journey towards digital transformation.

