Nordic business associations present joint event on 5G development

The Finnish Business Council Singapore, NBAS – Norwegian Business Association Singapore, DBAS – Danish Business Association Singapore and SWEDCHAM – Swedish Chamber of Commerce in Singapore have announced a joint event – “5G – The Nordic Approach and the Future of Society.” The event will take place on 20 September 2022 at HUONE Singapore and was announced on SWEDCHAM’s official facebook page.

The purpose of the event is to share insights on various dimensions and impacts of 5G on our society. According to the Finnish Business Council Singapore’s homepage, the technology disruption of networks is massive and is now the backbone of our physical world. This brings new opportunities for industries and end-users. Nevertheless, it is crucial for a sustainable future to integrate a social and environmental dimension. Reducing energy consumption and introducing new skills should be included in any national strategy.

Nordic companies are playing a crucial role in the future evolution of Asia’s productivity and growth. They are working to bring security and trusted 5G connectivity and new innovative solutions for consumers and businesses. At the same time, they participate in preparing citizens to adapt to new technologies in order to reap the benefit of the 4th industrial revolution and the 5G disruption.

Representatives from the Nordic countries will share thoughts on the multi-dimensional aspects of 5G with a specific focus on technology, people, industry, sustainability, and skills. The event will include insights from Ericsson, Telenor, Nokia, Singtel, and Aalto Executive Education Academy.

For registration: https://www.fbcsg.org/events/5g-the-nordic-approach-and-the-future-of-society/