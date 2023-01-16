DABS Singapore presents Coffee Meeting on cyber wellbeing

Danish Business Association Singapore (DABS) wants everybody to join its DABS Coffee Meeting “Cyber-Wellmess at Work: What is it & why is it so important?” on 2 February 2023.

The association states the large amounts of time we spend online for work, learning and leisure increases our exposure to a wide range of cyber threats including scams, cyber bullying, fake news, addiction and fatigue.

In general, cyber wellbeing can ensure our safety and be a crucial factor for a healthy digital experience, but most cyber wellness- and safety interventions within organisations today are inadequate.

DABS presents Dr. Rao, Singapore-based speaker and consultant identifying and managing cyber-threats, will provide useful insights on the potential dangers social media and tech-based processes pose to you at work along with the risks your organisation is facing from those dangers. Additionally, you can gain insights on how, as a business, to benefit from a focus on employee cyber wellbeing.

