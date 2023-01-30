SwedCham’s Market Outlook: Thrive as a Swedish business at the growing Philippine market

Swedish Chamber of Commerce in Singapore’s next Market Outlook event will focus on the Philippines.

The event will take place on 21 February 2023.

Infrastructure provides an interesting opportunity for Swedish companies while the Chamber also highlights sustainable mining as an exciting rising sector.

Further, the Philippines recently lifted a ban on open nickel pit mining as it wishes to increase its profits from mineral trade why companies working within the sector can expect an increase in the demand for expertise and knowledge.

The Chamber additionally highlights the current plans to electrify the country through renewable energy.

Sweden’s Trade Commissioner to the Philippines, Ms. Kristina Elinder Liljas, will share insights on the arising opportunities at the Southeast Asian market.

The Philippines has made a remarkable recovery from the COVID pandemic and now boasts the fastest growing GDP in Southeast Asia. The country’s population is young while the middle class is evolving fast.

For information and registration: https://swedchamsg.glueup.com/event/market-outlook-the-philippines-70820/?fbclid=IwAR3NnqBvts8O6o4yykfVqA7xDrVWe_AmnBwclzCpSgxel1-HrY0ynvGQBzo

Source: https://www.facebook.com/swedchamsingapore/