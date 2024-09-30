Denmark Gains Visa-Free Travel to China

Denmark has achieved visa-free travel to China, a development announced by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. This decision follows Norway’s recent arrangement for similar access, marking a new chapter in Danish-Chinese relations and enhancing opportunities for business and tourism.

The Danish Foreign Ministry confirmed the agreement after discussions between Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen and his Chinese counterpart at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Although the exact implementation date remains unannounced, this move is expected to boost tourism and simplify exchanges between the two nations.

Peter Thagesen, head of global trade and investments at Dansk Industri, highlighted the benefits for Danish businesses. The change eliminates the need for employees to travel to Copenhagen for visas, reducing administrative burdens. Thagesen also noted that China seeks to strengthen ties with Europe amidst global economic tensions, reflecting China’s intent to avoid escalating trade conflicts with Europe.

The policy is particularly significant as China recovers from pandemic-related restrictions, which previously led many expatriates to leave the country. Consequently, many Danish companies now rely on visiting teams rather than stationed expatriates.

With this announcement, Denmark joins Norway in enjoying easier access to China, promising enhanced cooperation and opportunities in trade and cultural exchange.

Source: TV2