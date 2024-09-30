Last week, Swedish Ambassador to Vietnam, Johan Ndisi, met with Võ Văn Hoan, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, to discuss the 55-year diplomatic relationship between Sweden and Vietnam.

The visit follows the successful Economic Forum in Sweden, where Ho Chi Minh City officials participated in discussions on high-tech industries and innovation.

Vice Chairman Hoan emphasized the city’s interest in attracting Swedish investments, particularly in high-tech sectors. Ambassador Ndisi highlighted Sweden’s expertise in sustainable infrastructure and digital transition, noting, “Swedish companies, like our diplomatic relations, have a long-term partnership perspective.”

Sources: HTV Newz and The Embassy’s Facebook Page