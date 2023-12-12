Business in Asia / China / Denmark / Finland / Hospitality / Indonesia / Norway / Sweden

Indonesia to review visa-free list – excluding Scandinavians

- by Miabell Mallikka - Leave a Comment

In a strategic move to boost tourism and foster global connections, Indonesia’s Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy, Sandiaga Uno, is actively advocating for an expansion of the country’s visa-free entry list. The top priorities for inclusion are China, India and Australia. Notably, the Scandinavian countries are not under consideration.

The 20 countries recommended for visa-free visitor entry to Indonesia are:
1. Australia
2. China (PRC)
3. India
4. South Korea
5. USA
6. UK
7. France
8. Germany
9. Qatar
10. United Arab Emirates
11. Saudi Arabia
12. The Netherlands
13. Japan
14. Russia
15. Taiwan
16. New Zealand
17. Italy
18. Spain
19. Plus, two unspecified Middle Eastern Countries

These are in addition to the nine ASEAN member nations that are already on the existing visa-free list.

The National Statistic Agency (BPS) recently reported a 124.30% increase in international visitors in Indonesia from January to October 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.

source: ttrweekly.com

