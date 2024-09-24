Thailand makes ETA mandatory for 93 visa-free nations, including Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden

Starting December 1, 2024, Thailand will require citizens from 93 visa-free countries, including Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden, to obtain an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) before their visit. This comes after all 93 nations were granted visa-free entry to Thailand on July 15, 2024, a move designed to promote tourism while improving border security.

The new ETA system will apply to air, sea, and land arrivals, aiming to streamline immigration processes.

The application process will be entirely digital and free of charge, aligning with Thailand’s existing visa-free policy. Once approved, the ETA will be valid for 60 days, with the option to extend it for another 30 days. While the pilot program kicks off in December, the system will be fully operational by June 2025.

In a bid to further streamline the process, Thailand plans to introduce automated immigration gates at entry points, allowing travelers to use QR codes for faster and smoother clearance. This initiative will help reduce wait times, ensuring a more seamless experience for visitors arriving from these 93 countries.