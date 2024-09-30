Denmark / Finland / General news / Iceland / Norway / Sweden / Thailand

Thailand postpones ETA launch

Thailand’s Foreign Ministry announced a postponement in the launch of the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) system, originally scheduled for December 2024. This delay does not change the visa-exempt status for citizens from 93 visa-free nations, including those from Scandinavia such as Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Iceland who continue to enjoy convenient travel to Thailand. Thailand postpones ETA launch

The ETA system will simplify entry by allowing tourists to register online and receive a QR code to speed up immigration. Although the system is currently on hold, visa-free tourists will still enjoy easy entry to Thailand. They will not face new travel requirements and can access Thailand’s attractions through existing visa-exemption agreements.

The delay might make some travelers curious, but the Thai government is working to ensure a smooth rollout in the future. Travelers should keep an eye on updates from Thailand’s Foreign Ministry.

For now, travelers don’t need to change their plans. The current visa-free entry protocols remain as Thailand works towards implementing the ETA system.
Thailand postpones ETA launch. Thailand postpones ETA launc
Source: Travel and Tour World

