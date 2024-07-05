Denmark to contribute in court case against Myanmar

Denmark has been permitted to submit an “intervention” in the court case against Myanmar for having committed genocide against its Rohingya population in the western state of Rakhine in Myanmar in 2017.

It means that Denmark will be allowed to submit their observations on the subject of the case both written and orally at the ICJ – International Court of Justice in Den Hague in the Netherlands during the hearing of the case.

The case against Myanmar was filed in 2017 by Gambia – a predominantly Muslim West African country – following a United Nations fact-finding mission that concluded that the military campaign by Myanmar which drove 730,000 Rohingya into neighbouring Bangladesh that year had included “genocidal acts”.

Myanmar has denied genocide, rejecting the U.N. findings as “biased and flawed”. It says its crackdown was aimed at Rohingya rebels who had carried out attacks. The World Court rejected Myanmar’s objections to the genocide proceedings in July 2022, paving the way for the case to be heard in full but no date has yet been set.

Other than Denmark also Canada, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Britain and the Maldives have been allowed to intervene in Gambia’s Myanmar genocide case with the International Court of Justice, the ICJ said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The seven States concerned will… be allowed to submit their written observations on the subject-matter of their interventions,“ the ICJ also said in the statement.

“The Court will determine at a later date whether they should be authorized to make observations in the course of the oral proceedings.”