Norway announces $6.5 million support for Rohingya refugees

The Norwegian Ministry of Climate and Environment has announced, that the country will contribute 70 million NOK, equivalent to USD 6.5 million, to the energy and environment program of the Rohingya response in Bangladesh.

The contribution will support the provision of cleaner cooking energy to Rohingya refugees. It will also assist on the continued rehabilitation of biodiversity and ecosystems.

The Rohingya humanitarian crisis has been going on for six years. More than 700,000 Rohingya refugees have been forced to flee violence and persecution in Myanmar. The crisis is now officially considered an extended refugee situation. The nearly 1 million Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh remain dependent on international assistance.

The activities are part of the Safe Access to Fuel and Energy Plus, phase 2 program (SAFE+2). It’s a joint UN initiative consisting of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), and the World Food Program (WFP).

“The contribution from the Government and the people of Norway comes at a critical time. It will allow us to continue providing around 190,000 refugee households with Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG),” said Johannes van der Klaauw, UNHCR Representative.

SAFE+2 was launched as a joint UN program in July 2022. It is supported by the Governments of Canada, Sweden and now Norway. The program builds on the successes and learnings from a SAFE+ first phase program initiated in 2019.

Source: thedailystar.net