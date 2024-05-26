Norway, EU sign statement voicing concern for Myanmar

The EU, Norway the United States and other countries have jointly voiced alarm at the worsening conflict in Myanmar and the increasing harm to civilians. They called for all armed actors to ensure the protection of civilians and stressed, that there must be accountability for all atrocities committed in Myanmar.

Specifically the statement expressed concern, at the reports of thousands of civilians having to flee their homes in the Rakhine State, which is the state where the Rohingya minority live. The reports also mention the targeting and torture of civilians, the use of civilians as human shields and sexual violence against both women and children.

The statement mentioned the humanitarian crisis and blamed the government for the shortage of food and water and cutting of access for medical and other aid.

The countries behind the statement called for a immediate end to the violence and said all other countries should stop sending military supplies and aviation fuel. Furthermore, the statement also called for the release of allegedly false imprisoned prisoners and a dialogue so democracy can be restored in Myanmar.

The statement was published shortly after the United Nations had put out a warning saying around 45,000 Rohingyas were forced to flee amid allegations of burning of property and killing.

The joint statement was signed by the EU, Norway, the United States, Australia, Britain, Canada, South Korea, New Zealand and Switzerland.

Source: the Citizen