Nominate your suggested Business Person of the Year now

Danish Chamber of Commerce in China has opened up for nomination to this year’s Business person of the Year Award and Entrepreneur of the Year Award.

Business Person of the Year Award Gala honors outstanding individuals who have made significant contributions to the Danish business community in China. Established in 2007, the award ceremony continues to celebrate excellence and foster strong Danish-Chinese relations. This year, mark your calendar for 9 November 2024 where the Gala Dinner with the Awards takes place.

Qualifications for the Business Person of the Year Award are:

Significant achievements for their company/organization, particularly in the last 3-5 years.

Respected in the Danish and Chinese business communities.

Acts as a liaison between Denmark and China, promoting understanding and collaboration.

Represents new, ingenious ideas benefiting Danish business practices.

Qualifications for the Entrepreneur of the Year Award are:

A Danish or Chinese national with a substantial impact on Denmark and/or China in recent years.

Demonstrates personal risk-taking to achieve success.

Possesses unique ideas, talent, or business concepts with Sino-Danish elements, sustainable with potential for growth.

Click Here to Submit Your Nomination.

The DCCC adds, that the event is an excellent sponsor opportunity. Last year’s gold and silver sponsors were Danfoss, Georg Jensen, Grundfos, Maersk, Novo Nordisk, Vikinor and Saxo Bank. In-kind sponsors were AluTech, Arla, Baker&Spice, Carl Hansen & Søn, Carlsberg, CrushGrind, Danisa, Danish Crown, F&H Group, Flokk, Hummel, Kop&Kande, Kopenhagen Fur, Lane House, RAINS, SejrKina, Studio 9