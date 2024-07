Danish shipowner Celsius has placed the first order for a new style LNG carrier with special French tank to be built by Chinese shipbuilder China Merchants Heavy Industry- Jiangsu (CMHI). The French design of the the tanks of the LNG carrier have a capacity of 180,000 cubic meters.

Celsius previously ordered four 180,000 cbm LNG carrier newbuilds from CMHI, and was linked to orders for up to eight LNG carriers from China Merchants Industry Holding (CMI).