A.P. Moller Holding explores investments in Vietnam

Denmark’s A.P. Moller Holding is looking to expand its investments in Vietnam by constructing large-scale deep-water container ports and enhancing logistics infrastructure. During a meeting in Hanoi on September 23, 2024, with Vietnam’s Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Robert Mærsk Uggla, chairman of A.P. Moller Holding and Maersk, expressed the company’s interest in contributing to the country’s economic development.

The Danish group highlighted Vietnam’s strategic location with its 3,200 km coastline and potential for green and smart port systems. Prime Minister Chinh welcomed A.P. Moller Holding’s plans, suggesting investment opportunities in key projects, such as Lien Chieu port in Danang and Can Gio international port in Ho Chi Minh City.

A.P. Moller Holding, which has been investing in Vietnam since the 1990s, praised the government’s efforts in improving the business climate and promoting digital transformation and green energy. The group’s expansion aims to support Vietnam’s growing trade volume and its transition towards a greener economy.

Source: The Investor