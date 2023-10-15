AstraZeneca is transferring production technology to Vietnam

The Ministry of Science and Technology has issued a certificate for the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company’s production technology and packaging process to be transferred to a company in Vietnam.

AstraZeneca is set to send its experts, technology, machinery and equipment to Vietnamese Medochemie Company. The goal with the transfer is for drugs produced in Vietnam to live up to AstraZeneca’s strict global standards.

President and General Director of AstraZeneca in Vietnam, Nitin Kapoor, said that AstraZeneca is committed to support Vietnam in improving medical capacity and developing the domestic pharmaceutical industry.

The AstraZeneca Group also announced an investment of $90 million to help Vietnam improve domestic pharmaceutical production capacity.

Prime Minister, Pham Minh Chinh, affirmed that Vietnam will create the best conditions for AstraZeneca to operate in the country. It is expected that three important generic brand name drug products of AstraZeneca’s will be produced in Vietnam.

Source: sggp.org.vn