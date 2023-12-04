Vietnamese PM Pham Minh Chinh meets with Danish PM Mette Frederiksen at COP28

Vietnamese Prime Minister, Pham Minh Chinh, held a meeting with Danish Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, on the sidelines of COP28 on Friday, December 1.

During the meeting, PM Chinh mentioned the positive outcomes of their recent online meeting on November 2, during which they jointly established a Green Strategic Partnership. Chinh expressed gratitude to the Danish Government for creating favorable conditions for LEGO Group’s investments in Vietnam. He then highlighted his hope for further enhancements in bilateral investment and trade cooperation.

PM Chinh urged Denmark to increase support for Vietnam, particularly in terms of technology, capital, and experience in institutional reform. Frederiksen reciprocated the sentiment. She praised the bilateral cooperation between Vietnam and Denmark, especially in climate change response and ensuring food security. Both leaders agreed to deepen and improve the effectiveness of the bilateral relationship by strengthening the ties between the two nations.

The meeting between PM Chinh and PM Frederiksen showcased the mutual desire to foster collaboration in areas crucial for sustainable development. Both acknowledging the significance of international cooperation in addressing global challenges.

Source: Saigon News