Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met Swedish counterpart Ulf Kristersson at COP 28

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh recently met with his Swedish counterpart Ulf Kristersson at COP 28. At the meeting Pham Minh Chinh stated that Vietnam always attaches importance to and wishes to enhance its traditional friendship with Sweden, one of its priority partners in Europe. He proposed both sides step up mutual visits at all levels, especially in 2024 when they will celebrate the 55th anniversary of their diplomatic relations.

As there remains much potential and room for the two countries’ cooperation, he called on them to bolster partnerships across the board, especially in economy, trade, investment, digital transformation, green transition, circular economy, education – training, and tourist visa extension. He also asked Sweden to share its successful experiences in cultural, human, and social security development with Vietnam.

Kristersson took in PM Chinh’s suggestions and expressed his hope to visit Vietnam in the near future to comprehensively promote cooperation. He also affirmed that Sweden will make efforts to enhance substantive ties in all potential fields, asking relevant agencies of both countries to consider the opening of direct air routes between Vietnam and Scandinavian countries, especially Sweden, to foster tourism and people-to-people exchanges.

He also highly valued Vietnam’s stance on peacefully resolving international disputes and conflicts on the basis of the UN Charter and international law, not using or threatening to use force, ending all acts causing casualties for civilians, and guaranteeing security, safety, and freedom of international navigation and overflight.

The Swedish leader said he believes Vietnam will keep making active contributions to maintaining the centrality of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the settlement of issues of the international community’s common concern.

On this occasion, the two sides also agreed to further strengthen cooperation at multilateral forums and serve as bridges for the ASEAN – EU cooperation. They also discussed many international and regional issues, including the South China Sea.

