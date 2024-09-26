Yesterday hundreds of Vietnamese students gathered at Nguyen Sieu School in Hanoi to mark the launch of the “Denmark in Your Eyes 2024” painting contest, which has been taking place in Vietnam every year since 2014.

This year’s theme, “Green Initiatives,” encourages students to address environmental and climate challenges through their artwork.

Danish Ambassador Nicolai Prytz highlighted the contest as a valuable platform for students to express their concerns and ideas on protecting the planet.

Open to primary and secondary students across Vietnam, the competition’s deadline for submissions is December 20, 2024. The contest aims to inspire youth engagement in environmental sustainability.

