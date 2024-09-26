Danish PM: Hold China accountable for aiding Russia

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has called for China to be held responsible for supporting Russia in its ongoing war against Ukraine. Speaking in an interview with POLITICO at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Frederiksen stated that Russia could not sustain its full-scale invasion without help from China, alongside countries like North Korea and Iran.

Frederiksen urged the international community to impose political consequences on Beijing, highlighting China’s violation of international trade rules. She also emphasized the need for Europe to reduce its dependency on China, citing diverging values and interests. Denmark will join the U.N. Security Council in January, positioning the country at the center of global diplomacy during a time of increased tensions.

Frederiksen’s remarks came ahead of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address, where she expressed interest in his victory plan and supported the provision of long-range missiles to Ukraine. Denmark has been a strong ally of Kyiv, contributing military aid, including F-16 fighter jets, and strengthening defense ties.

Danish PM: Hold China accountable for aiding Russia