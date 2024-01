SEB Group targets Vietnam for expansion

SEB Group, a Swedish financial institution, is targeting Vietnam for expansion.

Marcus Wallenberg, SEB Group’s Chairman, praises Vietnam’s development, positioning it as a key investment destination. In a strategic move, SEB plans to host the Northern European Business Conference in Hanoi, attracting over 100 businesses and emphasizing Vietnam’s appeal to foreign investors.

Vietnamese Prime Minister, Pham Minh Chinh, welcomes SEB’s interest, envisioning it as a means to strengthen the two countries relations. He encourages collaboration in areas such as green and digital transformation, the circular economy and energy transition.

SEB’s expansion aligns with a broader trend of global entities, including Crystal Group and Mizuho Bank, eyeing investment opportunities in Vietnam.

