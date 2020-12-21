Erasmus+ helps Asian students achieve their education dreams

The European Union’s Erasmus+ programme has since 2014 helped many Asian youth students achieve their dream of studying in Europe. Erasmus+ helps organize student and doctoral candidate exchanges to and from Partner countries. Partner countries includes amongst other countries, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, China and Indonesia as well as all four Nordic countries i.e Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Finland.

The Erasmus+ has opportunities for people as well as organizations and is open for all ages and backgrounds. Applications for students for the coming school year close in January 2021, find more information about the opportunities here.