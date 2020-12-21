Scandinavian Christmas service in Bangkok on Christmas Eve



The Church of Sweden in Bangkok invites together with the Church of Denmark in Thailand to the annual traditional Scandinavian Christmas service in Bangkok.

The Scandinavian Christmas service will consists of gospel reading in Swedish, Norwegian, Finnish and Danish together with singing the traditional Christmas hymns. After the service, Scandinavian Society Siam is sponsoring a “Christmas reception”.

The annual traditional Scandinavian Christmas service will take place on Christmas eve, Thursday 24 December at 13.00 at Christ Church Bangkok, 11 Covent Rd, Khwaeng Silom, Khet Bang Rak, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10500.

The Christmas service is free of charge and all are welcome. No pre-registration required.

Get more information here