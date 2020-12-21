First Exhibition by Danish artist Michael Kvium in Thailand

Tang Contemporary Art at River City Bangkok presents these days the “Duo Solo Exhibition Of Michael Kvium & Christian Lemmerz”. It is the first art show in Thailand by the highly recognized Danish and German Artists.

The Danish artist Michael Kvium exhibit oil-on-canvas paintings in Baroque style inspired by universal conflicts such as the body, family relations and vanity.

Christian Lemmerz showcases marble sculptures that circle around the concepts of life and death, will and oppression, combining the classical art of sculpting with contemporary issues of the world.

Michael Kvium is best known for his illustrations and paintings of grotesque creatures rendered in a realistic way. He has exhibited internationally in a number of countries including Norway and China and has earned many awards and nominations including the Eckersberg Medal, which is an annual award of the Royal Danish Academy of Fine Arts and a knighthood from Queen Margrethe II of Denmark.

German born Christian Lemmerz now lives and works in Denmark and Italy where he expresses himself in a variety of media – film, performance, sculpture, drawing, painting and installation works, many of which exceed taboos and engage in the conditions of human existence.

The Duo Solo Exhibition Of Michael Kvium & Christian Lemmerz at Tang Contemporary Art is on the 2nd floor of River City Bangkok, Charoen Krung 24, and opens 11am to 7pm Tuesday to Saturday. The exhibition is open to the public until 31 December.

Sourse: Bangkok Post and Tang Contemporary Art