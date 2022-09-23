Denmark / General news / Singapore

Embassy of Denmark in Singapore invites to webinar on studying in Denmark

The Embassy of Denmark invites anyone who are interested in knowing about university opportunities in Denmark to join its webinar “Academic excellence, creativity, innovative thinking: Study in Denmark” on 24 September 2022 at 14:30 – 15:00 SGT.

The webinar will bring information on student life in Denmark and “innovative and creative thinking in Danish education.”

Further, the Embassy draws attention to the Study in Europe-Facebook page where it is possible to find information on additional universities around Europe that are part of the European exchange programme, and the possibilities they can offer potential future students.

For further information: https://www.studyineurope.com.sg/?fbclid=IwAR1VBH21k5RXqobjjOW4sY1fU0ERJui8BdEpwRIvEuhR33m-qm-D5Q9hoXM

