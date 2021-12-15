Finland and partners looked at opportunities in the Philippines

On 8 December, the Embassy of Finland in Manila organized a hybrid workshop on foresight, “The Future Landscape of the Philippines” together with Business Finland and local partner Embiggen Consulting in Manila.

According to the Embassy, during the event participants from different backgrounds and sectors engaged in lively small group discussions, both on- and off-line. The participants looked into signals and impacts and opportunities in the Philippines.

“The half-day event was a great opportunity to brainstorm on the future of politics, society, trade, technology, innovation, culture, and environment in the Philippines, among other key topics,” the Embassy concluded.