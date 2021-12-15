Prior appointment for services needed at the Embassy of Finland in Bangkok

As a result of the reopening of Thailand for tourism, the demand for the Embassy of Finland in Bangkok’s consular services has also increased, and therefore prior appointments for consular, passport, and notarial services are needed, the Embassy states.

The Embassy asks that you book an appointment well in advance when in need of the Embassy’s consular, passport, or notarial/legalization services.

The Embassy’s customer service hours are from Monday to Thursday from 8:30 to 11:30. The easiest way to make an appointment is to contact the Embassy by email at [email protected]

Moreover, the Embassy notes that since the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic, the Embassy has restricted the number of visitors in its customer service area.

