Consulate General and Business Finland visited Sino-Finnish Center and Tongji D&I

Tongji University’s College of Design & Innovation and Sino-Finnish Center welcomed on 22 December 2020 a delegation from the Consulate General and Business Finland.

This visit was led by Consul General Pasi Hellman and the delegation met with Prof. Lou Yongqi, Dean of D&I, to discuss future collaboration between Tongji and Finnish companies, especially in combining design and innovation with practical business opportunities.



The visit was also joined by Prof. Jarmo Suominen, Vice Dean of Shanghai International College of Design & Innovation, Prof. Su Yunsheng, Associate Dean of Tongji D&I and Tiina Laurila, Associate Professor at Tongji D&I and Head of Creative Curriculum Development at Tongji Huangpu School of Design and Innovation.

Tongji-Aalto Sino-Finnish Center was inaugurated in 2010 and is now preparing its next phase of development.