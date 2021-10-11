Embassy of Finland held virtual meeting with Finnish companies operating in the Philippines

On 6 October, the Embassy of Finland in Manila held a virtual meeting with Finnish companies operating in the Philippines.

The companies were introduced to the new staff of the embassy and caught up with Team Finland. It was interesting to hear about the projects of Finnish actors in the country, the Embassy stated.

Embassies help companies create connections, provide information about the economy and society, and support in market access. Team Finland brings together all public internationalization services including market opportunities, advice and training, and financing services from grants to aids to loans and guarantees.

