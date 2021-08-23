Learn more about naturally delicious healthy Finnish food

The Finnish Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong invites you to join the webinar by Saladplate, Business Finland, and Food from Finland program on the Promotion of Finnish Food on 26 August at 2 pm (HK time).

More about the event:

Did you know that Finland has the happiest population in the world? Have you heard about the pure air and fabulous Finnish landscape?

Finland is known for its lush nature, thousands of lakes, green forests, northern lights, and the midnight sun. As the happiest and greenest country in the world, it is only natural that Finland is also home to naturally delicious, pure, safe, and healthy foods. Finnish suppliers are dedicated to developing tasty, healthy, safe, sustainable, and innovative food products.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to get to discover more about naturally delicious, healthy Finnish food and to meet brands such as Fazer, Laitilan, Olvi, and Raisio.

Find more information and sign up here