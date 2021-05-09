Globe strengthens 5G roaming in the Nordics and Asia

The company Globe Telecom or just Globe, has sealed its partnership with telecommunications companies across the Nordics and Asia to achieve the company’s goal of providing the widest 5G coverage worldwide and bring the #1stWorldNetwork to its customers.

According to a recently published article by Back End News, Globe’s 5G network is to date live and already available in 16 countries in partnership with 12 telecommunication companies across Europe, Asia, The Middle East and North America. These countries include, among others, Taiwan through Taiwan Mobile; Thailand through AIS Thailand; Hong Kong through CSL; South Korea through SK Telecom; Singapore through Singtel; and Finland, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Estonia via the Telia Company.

Foreign customers with a subscription to one of Globe’s 5G ready partners can use Globe’s 5G network when they visit the Philippines. Globe is also set to launch 5G in Sweden in partnership with Swisscom within the second quarter of 2021.

Coco Domingo, VP for Postpaid and International, Globe Telecom said to Back End News, “Despite the setback in both business and leisure travels caused by the global pandemic, we are firm in our vision for our customers to readily experience the power of 5G technology once the world is open and safe for traveling.”