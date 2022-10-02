First 5G center in Thailand by AIS and Chinese ZTE Corporation

AIS has partnered with a world-class digital technology developer from China, ZTE Corporation, to launch the first 5G innovation center, “5G AZ Center,” in Thailand.

“5G is a technology to power the country. As the network service provider with the most frequency spectra and the best network coverage in Thailand, we give top priority to sustainable innovation for the country,” said Mr. Somchai Lertsuthiwong, AIS Chief Executive Officer.

The 5G center will be the innovation hub consisting of various gadgets and installations in enhancing the development of 5G networks in Thailand, such as AAU (Active Antenna Unit) for 5G mmWave bandwidth, 5G AGV (Automated Guided Vehicle), 5G machine vision, 5G XR, and 5G Holography, and many more.

“Besides granting a foundation of 5G networks in Thailand, the collaboration between ZTE and AIS of 5G AZ Center will also more effectively fulfill customer needs and increase more business opportunities,” said Mr. Xu Ziyang, CEO of ZTE Corporation.

The 5G AZ Center is located on the 18th floor of Tipco Tower 2, Rama VI Road, Samsen Nai Subdistrict, Phaya Thai District, Bangkok.

Source: