According to a statement from Finnish Nokia, telecom network equipment maker, the company has secured an order from Filipino company Globe Telecom to build a 5G network to the Philippines’ second and third largest islands Mindanao and Visayas.

Nokia which brands itself as “an innovative global leader in 5G, networks and phones” will also upgrade the existing 4G network for the largest mobile network operator in the Philippines.

Financial details were not disclosed.

Source: Reuters