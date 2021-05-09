Ambassador Gröndahl: ‘Thai-Swedish relations shall remain strong



On 5 May 2021 the Swedish Ambassador H.E. Jon Åström Gröndahl paid a courtery visit to Chief of Department of European Affairs, Mrs. Chulamanee Chartsuwan via online platform.

The meeting discussions were about sustainability and environmental awareness and collaborations between the two countries. Ambassador Gröndahl and Chief of Department Chulamanee mentioned feeling glad that there are many Swedish people relocated to Thailand, and likewise there are Thais moving to Sweden permanently. Recently, the latest post from the Swedish embassy was inline with internet viral topic that many Thai teens are thinking and talking about moving abroad on various social media platforms. The post just went skyrocket with 64,000 likes and 43,000 re-posts on that day, was also in the conversation.

Ambassador Gröndahl said ” It was the embassy’s duty to shares and promotes Sweden value. I am glad that many people are interested and researching on how to live, study and work in Sweden through various Swedish websites.”

The ambassador also added that Swedish visa regulations remain the same.

In regards of close diplomatic relations between Thailand and Sweden has been going on since 1883 and will certainly carry on into the foreseeable future.”