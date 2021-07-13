Globe Telecom secures new 5G roaming partnerships in China, Vietnam, and Sweden

The Philippines ’ major provider of telecommunications services Globe Telecom, Inc., or just Globe has secured overseas 5G roaming partnerships with tie-ups Viettel of Vietnam and China Mobile of China.

The news was announced in a company statement on Friday and the new partnerships are put in place to benefit travelers once international travel recovers. Inquirer reports that by August, Globe will also partner with Tele2 of Sweden and Vivo of Brazil.

Globe vice president for postpaid and international, Coco Domingo, said about the partnerships, “We continuously build partnerships with telcos from all over the world so we can provide our customers with better data roaming experience at affordable costs, wherever they may be.”

Globe already has 5G roaming partnerships with some of the largest telecom operators in Asia, Europe, the United States, Canada, and the Middle East and as a 5G pioneer in the Philippines, the company is also expanding its domestic 5G network.