Nokia and Viettel roll out 5G across Vietnam

Finnish tech giant Nokia and Vietnam’s leading telecom provider Viettel have announced plans to jointly deploy 5G equipment across 22 provinces in Vietnam by the end of 2024. This marks a significant milestone as it will be the first time Nokia’s 5G AirScale technology, including its next-generation Massive MIMO radios and energy-efficient ReefShark chipsets, is rolled out in Vietnam. The project will cover 2,500 sites and also modernize Viettel’s existing 4G infrastructure.

In a notable move, some of the 5G equipment will be locally produced through Nokia’s collaboration with Foxconn in Vietnam’s Bac Giang province, reflecting Nokia’s commitment to regional manufacturing. This deployment aligns with the Vietnamese government’s focus on building 5G as critical national infrastructure, which it sees as essential for driving digital transformation and economic growth.

Vietnam’s Ministry of Information and Communications has set ambitious goals, expecting the digital economy to contribute 20% to 30% of the country’s GDP by 2030. This collaboration between Nokia and Viettel supports Vietnam’s aspirations to advance its technology sector and drive socio-economic development.

Source: The Investor

