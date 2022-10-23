H&M collabs with Shopee to expand in Thai e-commerce

The Swedish fashion retailer, H&M, announced its partnership with Shopee to launch the first “H&M Thailand Official Store” on Shopee Mall online platform in the aim of making customers’ shopping experience more convenient and cost-sufficient.

Shopee is a Singaporean leading e-commerce platform widely used across Southeast Asia and Taiwan.

The H&M online shop is to offer more than 5,000 stylish-designed items, including the brand’s latest Fall/Winter 2022 collection and more for all genders and ages to mix and match as they are creating their unique look.

On the occasion to celebrate the exclusive collaboration, the “H&M x Shopee Super Brand Day Grand Launch” event will be held on 26 October 2022.

Customers will be granted with welcome deals and special discount codes for their future purchase, so stay tuned and feel free to soon check out their shop!

