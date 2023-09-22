H&M launch on e-commerce platform in Singapore and Malaysia

The Swedish fast fashion retailer, H&M, will have its debut on Shopee in Singapore and Malaysia on Friday, September 22, 2023.

H&M’s collaboration with the e-commerce platform comes as part of the retailer’s latest move towards digitalizing and optimizing its omnichannel experience for its customers. H&M’s presence on the platform will enable more customers to access the brand’s products in a more sustainable way.

“We are constantly on a journey to optimize our digital portfolios. We want to offer our customers a better and more seamless experience. With its strong presence in Singapore and Malaysia, Shopee strengthens our existing network,” says Oldouz Mirzaie, Managing Director of H&M in South Asia.

Following the launch, consumers will be able to access the full range of H&M’s fashion lines, including the A/W23 collection.

H&M will have its first Super Brand Day on Shopee on Sunday, September 24 (Malaysia), and Thursday, September 28 (Singapore). Here, Shoppers can relish in exciting deals while joining H&M’s exclusive livestream.

“We are honored to partner with H&M to bring their full fashion offerings to online shoppers. Shopee will continue to collaborate with our brand partners to provide shoppers with the best value and variety. We look forward to working closely with H&M,” says Ian Ho, Vice President of Shopee.

Source: hmgroup.com