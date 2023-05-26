H&M’s CEO is new co-chair of The Fashion Pact

.

Helena Helmersson, CEO of Swedish fast fashion retailer H&M Group, has been appointed new co-chair of The Fashion Pact’s steering committee.

Helmersson is succeeding chairman and CEO Francois-Henri Pinault. Pinault remains on the steering committee after completing his three-year mandate.

The Fashion Pact was established in 2020. It was initiated as a Collective Virtual Power Purchase Agreement (CVPPA), adding 100,000 MWh renewable electricity to the network annually. It has also established a biodiversity baseline and promoted sustainable materials in supply chains.

“I am proud and humbled to take on the role as co-chair of The Fashion Pact and to collectively move our industry closer to a sustainable future,” said Helmersson.

The Fashion Pact represents one third of the global fashion industry. It is committed to moderating the impact of climate change, restoring biodiversity, and protecting the oceans. The initiative brings together CEOs and senior leaders to accelerate joint action, from suppliers to retailers.

Source: fibre2fashion.com