SWEDCHAM in Singapore to host “Market Outlook: Malaysia”

The Swedish Chamber of Commerce in Singapore will host its Market Outlook: Malaysia on 5 December.

Ambassador Dr. Joachim Bergström and Trade Commissioner Emma Broms will provide an overview of the current situation in Malaysia and discuss emerging opportunities and challenges for Swedish businesses in 2022.

Historically, Malaysia has beenan attractive manufacturing hub and has, since the launch of Industry4WDR in 2018, invested in technology and innovation to transform the industry towards high value-add. This, in combination with a growing middle-class, fuels a rapid digitalization and initiatives within smart transportation, logistics and 5G Connectivity. The healthcare expenditures are expected to almost double in the coming years, and the strive to become carbon neutral by 2050 forces a sustainability shift.

For information and tickets: https://swedchamsg.glueup.com/event/market-outlook-malaysia-62889/?fbclid=IwAR0-TOeL6kozN2A4CX7OIHz-Uyq5zYstJ4ABC44Rul7_E_h8oMJ9sHCV8xQ

Source: https://www.facebook.com/events/613109600549314/?ref=newsfeed