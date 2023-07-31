H&M sues Shein over alleged copied designs

H&M, the Swedish fast-fashion giant, is suing Chinese rival Shein over copyright breach.

H&M has accused Shein of plagiarism and “stealing” the designs of its products. The Swedish company has stated that there is “striking resemblance between the products proving they must have been copied”.

H&M is according to Bloomberg seeking compensation for unspecified damages and an injunction to prevent Shein from repeating the copyright violation.

The next hearing will be today on July 31.

This is not the first time Shein is facing allegations related to plagiarism. In June 2022, an American freelance artist sued the Chinese brand for $100 million, claiming the company copied her artwork without permission.

Source: insideretail.com.au