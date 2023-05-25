General news / Sweden

Swedish Twin Duo “Ivy Nord” release new single presenting self-love journey

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
The Swedish Duo Ivy Nord. Photo captured from their Spotify account.

Ivy Nord, the Swedish tin duo consisting Sara and Matilda Hesslind, will release their new single, “Closer” on 26 May 2023.

According to a press release, the track is a deeply personal exploration of the artists’ journey towards self-love and the importance of relying on each other for support through tough times.

“Closer is a song that’s very close to our hearts. It’s about our personal struggles with self-love and acceptance, but also about the bond we share as twins,”Ivy Nord shared.

“We’ve always had each other to lean on, and that’s what makes us stronger. We hope that this song resonates with our fans and helps them feel a little less alone,” they added.

If interested, you can check out more information about the new single, “Closer” here and listen to the twin’s previous singles like “Bitter Sweet,” “Lucid Dreaming,” “Stay,” and more.

Source: https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/635332647/swedish-twin-duo-release-emotional-new-single

Related posts:

A-ha will perform the only concert in southeast asia in March 2020 Filipino singer & actor Gerald Santos to perform “Miss Saigon” in Copenhagen International Guitar Festival of 2022 to be held in Vietnam Album “Carbon” created with Thai and Swedish influences by Sirintip Phasuk

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *