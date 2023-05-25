Swedish Twin Duo “Ivy Nord” release new single presenting self-love journey

Ivy Nord, the Swedish tin duo consisting Sara and Matilda Hesslind, will release their new single, “Closer” on 26 May 2023.

According to a press release, the track is a deeply personal exploration of the artists’ journey towards self-love and the importance of relying on each other for support through tough times.

“Closer is a song that’s very close to our hearts. It’s about our personal struggles with self-love and acceptance, but also about the bond we share as twins,”Ivy Nord shared.

“We’ve always had each other to lean on, and that’s what makes us stronger. We hope that this song resonates with our fans and helps them feel a little less alone,” they added.

If interested, you can check out more information about the new single, “Closer” here and listen to the twin’s previous singles like “Bitter Sweet,” “Lucid Dreaming,” “Stay,” and more.

