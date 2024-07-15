HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn visiting Denmark

Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn is currently paying a Royal Visit to the Kingdom of Denmark during 14 – 18 July 2024

The main purpose of the visit is for Her Royal Highness to preside over the Opening Ceremony of the ‘ 19th Flora of Thailand Conference ‘ at Aarhus University, at which conference, Her Royal Highness will also give a special Talk on “Vascular Plants of Sra Pathum Palace and Suan Pathum Villa”.

The conference is held every other year – alternately in Thailand and at one of the affiliated European universities. Since the mid-1960s, botanists from Aarhus University – in particular Professor emeritus in botany, Henrik Balslev – have been deeply involved in the mapping and description of Thailand’s plant life in collaboration with European and Thai botanists.

The Flora of Thailand project will be evaluated by Henrik Balslev and Kongkanda Chayamarit and a special poster presentation with the title “Flora of Thailand Project: Past, Present and Future” will be presented by Narin Prathuanchai on behalf of the Forest Herbarium Bangkok.

Several other Thai and Danish scientists will also be making presentations during the conference. An article about the project and the full programme may be found here: https://omnibus.au.dk/arkiv/vis/artikel/en-konference-paa-au-om-thailands-flora-tiltraekker-sig-royal-bevaagenhed.

The conference is sponsored by the Royal Thai Embassy, Copenhagen, Denmark, and the Danish Embassy in Bangkok, Thailand, as well as the Carlsberg Foundation.

On her way back to Copenhagen, Her Royal Highness’ itinerary includes a visit to the Hans Christian Andersen Museum in Odense and a study visit to Experimentarium, a learning and play centre for children in Copenhagen.

Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn leave again on Wednesday 17 July 2024 by Thai Airways flight number TG 951 departing from Copenhagen and scheduled t๐ arrive at Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok, on Thursday, 18 July 2024 at 06.00. hours.

