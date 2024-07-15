Finnish firework wins competition in Vietnam

A Finnish firework team won the Da Nang International Firework Festival this year. The competition was held in the Vietnamese city og Da Nang, and was hosted this Saturday, 13 July 2024.

They claimed their title after beating their Chinese rival. The Chinese team also impressed at the show, but in the end it was the Finnish team with their 10.000 firecrackers, which was the double amount of the Chinese, that ran with the title.

Besides the title the Finnish team is also recieving a prize of US$20.000. The Chinese runner up recieved US$10.000.

Source: Toui Tre News