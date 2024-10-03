Sweden and Thailand reinforce sustainability ties at 2024 forum

The Sweden-Thailand Sustainable Development Forum 2024 took place at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre in Bangkok. This event, part of the Sustainability Expo (SX 2024), marks the fourth year of collaboration between the Swedish and Thai embassies, emphasizing mutual commitments to sustainability and innovation.

Sweden-Thailand Sustainability Forum

Held on September 30, the forum serves as an important platform for exchanging sustainable development knowledge and practices between the two nations. Notably, the event featured a visit from Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn to the “Sweden Pavilion”. This underscores Sweden’s innovation and sustainability initiatives. Key attendees also included Deputy Minister of Interior H.E. Mrs. Sabeeda Thaised and Director-General of the Department of European Affairs H.E. Mrs. Krongkanit Rakcharoen.

Guests can still explore the Sweden Pavilion until October 6, showcasing Swedish research and sustainable practices by leading companies active in Thailand. The Pavilion is open from 10:00 to 20:00 hrs daily. For those unable to attend the forum, a full recording is available online, providing insights into the discussions and highlights.

For more details on the Sustainability Expo, including schedules and exhibits, visit the official Expo website.

This annual forum continues to enhance collaboration between Sweden and Thailand, promoting sustainable growth and practices. It remains a pivotal event for those interested in sustainability and international partnerships.

