Danish Ambassador meets Thai Princess

Ambassador of Denmark to Thailand, Jon Thorngaard, and his wife Camilla Haddad Thorgaard met Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn last week.

The Diplomatic Participants’ Red Cross Committee officially donated funds to Her Royal Highness from the 56th Diplomatic Red Cross Charity Bazaar 2023. The Committee was granted an audience at Sra Prathum Palace, Embassy of Denmark in Thailand writes on their facebook page.

“Many Danish companies based in Thailand generously contributed to the bazaar and the proceeds will be used by Red Cross Society of Thailand to develop projects for the underprivileged throughout Thailand,” they add.

“We are looking forward to the 57th bazaar in 2024!”

Source: Embassy of Denmark in Thailand