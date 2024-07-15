The Chinese Embassy in Sweden sets record straight

The Chinese Embassy in Sweden has publicly stated how they do not recognize the image Sweden has painted of them recently. They want to refute the comments made on China’s position in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. They also want to underline that by continuosly stated these types of comments, Sweden is contributing to the false narrative about China that the western world is creating.

According to the Chinese Embassy the Swedish mentality is filled with cold-war mentality and ideological prejudice.

According to the Chinese Embassy in Sweden is is known to all that China has adhered to the path of peaceful development, and has never aggressed against any country, never interfered in the internal affairs of other countries, and never undermined the sovereignty and territorial integrity of other countries.

Source: Global Times