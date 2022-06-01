IKEA encourages eco-friendly shopping in the Philippines

IKEA, the Swedish furniture brand, continues to promote its philosophy of sustainability in the Philippines by encouraging shoppers to buy eco-friendly goods.

Enjoying the comforts of your home does not mean turning a blind eye to what is happening outside your window. In fact, shopping for eco-friendly and sustainable items for our dwellings not only helps the Earth breathe a little easier but also lowers our energy consumption costs. Another thing to consider while shopping is how long you’re actually going to keep the product.

Since setting up shop in the Philippines, a country that has suffered the brunt of climate change, Swedish home furnishings retailer IKEA has likewise brought a range of products that make healthier and sustainable living easier for Filipinos. With the aim of becoming “People and Planet” positive by 2030, IKEA has been working on sustainable actions within its organization and business operations.

At the very onset of producing furniture, sustainability is part of the design and production process of items available at IKEA. Among its initiatives is looking into products that carry a certification from the Forest Stewardship Council or FSC. An FSC certification means the wood products came from forests that are responsibly managed.

IKEA has also started phasing out items made from single-use plastic at its IKEA home furnishing range and food-service areas.

Source: CNN Philippines