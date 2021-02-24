IKEA Philippines sets to hire 500 residents in Pasay City

The Swedish furniture-maker Ikea will be hiring at least 500 residents of Pasay City once it starts operations later this year. This was announced by Pasay City Mayor Emi Calixto Rubiano after officials of Ikea paid a courtesy call to her office on Monday.

Rubiano said “I am pleased to announced to our countrymen the good news that Ikea will hire at least 500 residents of the city to work at their branch here. This is a good opportunity for many of our countrymen who lost their jobs due to the pandemic,”

According to Enquirer, Georg Platzer, Ikea Southeast Asia market development manager, said Ikea Philippines will open in the third or fourth quarter of the year.

Its maiden branch in the Philippines, which will be located at the Mall of Asia complex, is set to be Ikea’s largest store in the world.