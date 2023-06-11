International relations / Philippines / Sweden

Sweden praises companies in Philippines for pioneering in green transition

- by Miabell Mallikka - Leave a Comment

Team Sweden has applauded some of its major firms in the Philippines for pioneering the green energy and industrial transition.

Swedish Ambassador to the Philippines, Annika Thunborg, made this remark at the recent business forum at the Shangri-la The Fort in Taguig City.

“In rapidly growing economies, a green and sustainable transition can assist in socio-economic development. Sustainability in all aspects will lead to inclusion and better health and quality of life for all,” she said.

Sweden ranks 3rd in the 2022 Sustainable Development Goals Report and 5th in the Climate Change Performance Index. Swedish companies in the Philippines move the green transition forward by implementing sustainable business processes in their operations.

Thunborg explained that this is made possible through the “quadruple helix model.” This involves collaboration with the Philippine Government, Swedish and Filipino private sector, international development institutions and other expert communities.

“This is instrumental in Sweden’s journey from one of the poorest countries in Europe to a prosperous welfare state with globally recognized companies and innovative startups,” she added.

In a separate speech at the Swedish National Day, she also mentioned the longstanding friendship between Sweden and the Philippines. She acknowledged the remarkable similarities and shared interests between the two nations despite their significant geographical distance.

Thunborg expressed her optimism for the future of Sweden-Philippines relations and the positive impact that joint efforts can bring to both nations.

Source: Politiko

Related posts:

finnish swedish norwegian danish ambassadors indonesiaNordic ambassadors call for green energy in Indonesia Ho Chi Minh City proposes further cooperation with Denmark Register to join Energy Efficiency Day 2023 conference in Philippines Sønderborg to help Singapore reach zero emission

About Miabell Mallikka

Miabell Mallikka is a journalist working with ScandAsia at the headquarters in Bangkok.

View all posts by Miabell Mallikka

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *